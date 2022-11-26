Valencia: Europe's Smart Capital hosts Smart Destinations conference

Did you know that Valenica is the European capital of Smart Tourism? As Spain's third largest city with three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Valencia hosts a thriving cultural and artistic scene.

The city lies on the Spanish southeastern coast and is home to over 791,000 inhabitants. The picturesque metropolis receives 2.2 million visitors every year. It also has a massive student population.

The city's avant-garde architecture blends both the old and the new. The height of this is exemplified in its iconic Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciencies (The City of Arts and Sciences) complex.

From Monday to Wednesday, it organised the conference 'On Smart Destinations', sharing its strategies on sustainability and accessibility, blended together with the use of modern technology.

"The new tourist is no stranger to the media and to news with a global impact related to sustainability. And today's modern tourist carries a smartphone and which carries a lot of information and can access many services," explains Joan-Carles Cambrils, deputy director of Visit Valencia.

As Europe's Smart Capital, Valencia hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Click on the video above to learn more.