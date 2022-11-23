A baby has died after the Russian military shelled a maternity hospital near Zaporizhzhia, according to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

It said a rocket hit the hospital in Vilniansk around 2:00 on Wednesday morning.

Euronews is unable to independently verify the claims.

The baby's mother and doctors were injured in the attack and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there are "probably still people under the rubble".

Slamming the shelling, Zelenskyy said Russia was trying to "achieve with terror and murder what it wasn’t able to achieve for 9 months".

Ukraine's emergency services said the baby had been born this year.

Russia, which has previously issued blanket denials that it targets civilians, has not yet responded to this latest attack.