English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

Ukraine war: Baby killed after Russian strike on hospital, says prosecutor general

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
A picture purportedly showing the aftermath of the shelling
A picture purportedly showing the aftermath of the shelling   -   Copyright  Credit: Prosecutor General of Ukraine

A baby has died after the Russian military shelled a maternity hospital near Zaporizhzhia, according to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. 

It said a rocket hit the hospital in Vilniansk around 2:00 on Wednesday morning.

Euronews is unable to independently verify the claims.

The baby's mother and doctors were injured in the attack and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there are "probably still people under the rubble".

Slamming the shelling, Zelenskyy said Russia was trying to "achieve with terror and murder what it wasn’t able to achieve for 9 months".

Ukraine's emergency services said the baby had been born this year.

Russia, which has previously issued blanket denials that it targets civilians, has not yet responded to this latest attack.