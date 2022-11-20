‘Playing with fire’: More strikes recorded at Zaporizhzhia power plant

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of bombing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by the Russian army.

"The Kyiv regime is not ceasing provocations to create the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Ukrainian forces fired more than 20 "large-calibre shells" at the plant. However, Moscow added, "the level of radiation in the area of the plant remains within the norm".

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian nuclear agency put out a statement on Telegram, calling once again for the demilitarisation of the power plant and accusing Russia of continuing to disrupt its workers at the site.

These are the latest strikes in months of explosions at or near the site. The nuclear plant is not far from the frontlines to the north, which has led to fears that a miscalculation could cause disaster in the sensitive zone.

