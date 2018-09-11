Musician Wyclef Jean has spoken out against new proposed changes to copyright laws in Europe. He has appealed to MEPs to "embrace and improve the internet, rather than attempt to block and hinder it."
Why Wyclef Jean is against new copyright proposals
MEPs have been debating whether to update the 17-year old laws - and will vote on the matter tomorrow (Wednesday September 12).
The issue has split musicians and pitted some against web giants like Google, which would be obliged to filter uploaded content for copyright violations and pay to publish or even link to content it doesn't own.
Those against the reforms say it would mean the end of an open web and transform it into a giant snooping tool. Meanwhile those in favour argue artists are losing profits and their livelihoods.