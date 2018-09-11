MEPs are debating whether to punish the Hungarian government for undercutting democracy.
Live
Watch live: MEPs debate whether to punish Hungary
Now Reading:
Watch live: MEPs debate whether to punish Hungary
@ Copyright :MTI/EPA/Nicolas Lambert
You can watch the discussion in the player, below.
There is a recommendation on the table to crack down on Budapest over its alleged breaching of EU values.
It involves invoking the EU's Article 7, which could see Hungary having its voting rights suspended.
But two-thirds of the 750-seat European Parliament must back the move for it to pass and, even then, EU states will have the final say.