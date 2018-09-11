Viktor Orban has been facing his critics head-on in Strasbourg on Tuesday.
Raw Politics: Orban defiant despite spectre of Article 7
MEPs will decide this week whether or not to formally tell the Hungarian leader to clean up his act over the way he's running the country.
Some members of the EU parliament have been highly critical of Orban’s right-wing government, his perceived attacks on the press, the judiciary, migrants, and rights of minorities.
A report from the committee on Civil Liberties suggests he presents a "systemic threat" to EU’s fundamental principles.