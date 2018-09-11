Good morning, Europe! Here are the stories we're following this morning.
Live updates: Hurricane Florence strengthens, Sargentini report, North Korea-US meeting
Hurricane Florence: The US East Coast is bracing for Hurricane Florence, which may be the strongest storm to hit the area in decades. States of emergency were declared in North Carolina and Virginia, while South Carolina's governor ordered the evacuation of its entire coastline.
Sargentini report: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is to address MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday as Parliament debates a report which accuses his party of seriously undermining EU values.
North Korea-US meeting: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders says President Trump has received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking a second meeting. Sanders described the letter as "warm" and "positive" and that the White House wanted the meeting to take place.