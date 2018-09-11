Economist group says UK has nothing to fear from no deal Brexit

Pro-Brexit economists says a the UK has nothing to fear from a no deal Brexit. A report by the group Economists for Free Trade comes after the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal between the UK Government and the EU could be ready to sign off within a couple months.

"I think that if we are realistic, we are able to reach an agreement on the first stage of this negotiation, which is the Brexit treaty, within six or eight weeks," said Barnier in a television interview.

But a smooth road to that agreement could be hampered by problems within the UK's ruling Conservative Party. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fierce opposition to her so-called Chequers plan from Brexiteers like Boris Johnson, who backs the new report and who will seize on it to add weight to his argument that no deal is better than a bad deal. A group of up to 80 Tory MP's is reportedly prepared to vote against May's plan as it stands.