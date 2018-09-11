BREAKING NEWS

Barnier gives May a lifeline

Michel Barnier's statement that a Brexit deal could be reached by November has given UK Prime Minister Theresa May a much-needed political lifeline.

On Good Morning Europe, Euronews's Vincent McAviney said it was sign that May's lobbying of European leaders could be paying off.

