Amid sliding poll numbers and anti-government protests, Vladimir Putin appeared before cameras to cast his own vote in Moscow's mayoral election.
Voting machine rejects Putin's ballot
But things didn't go quite to plan: the machine rejected the president's ballot not once, but twice.
It ended up being a case of 'third time lucky' for Putin.
Not exactly the backlash the Russian President expected at the ballot box.
Government-backed candidate Sergey Sobyanin - who had been in the role of Moscow Mayor since 2010 - was firm favourite to claim another term in office. And there was no surprise outcome: Soyanin won with just over 70% of the vote.