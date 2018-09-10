Fidesz out of EPP? Article 7 against Hungary triggered? Two questions to Hungarian MEPs | View

On Wednesday, September 12, an important vote will take place in the European Parliament. The MEPs will decide whether to trigger the EU’s rule of law procedure, which could pave the way to sanctions being imposed on Hungary, including the suspension of its voting rights in the European Parliament.

Last week, Viviane Reding, former Vice-President of the European Commission and member of the European People’s Party, called for Fidesz, the rulling party in Hungary, to be expelled from the EPP. She explained to euronews that Viktor Orbán, Fidesz’s leader and Prime minister of Hungary, is leading his country “away from the rule of law, from our fundamental rights, from EU solidarity, from the EU project.”

At euronews, we believe all views matter. We sent the same two questions on these topics to all Hungarian Members of the European Parliament. Here we publish the answers we received.

Unfortunately, no Fidesz MEP wished to answer our questions.

Tibor Szanyi

Head of the EP-delegation of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP)

Vice-President of the Hungarian Socialist Party

Euronews: There are voices calling for the exclusion of FIDESZ from the European People’s Party for an alleged evolution of Hungary towards authoritarianism. Recently, such a request was made by Viviane Reding, former Vice-President of the European Commission and EPP member. Could you please give and explain your opinion on this issue?

Tibor Szanyi: I do agree with those who believe that the European political family Fidesz belongs to carries a lot of political responsibility for what has been going on recently in Hungary, and for its impact on the EU as a whole. I can only hope that finally the EPP leaders will prove to have sufficient political will, and leverage on Orbán to respect European values, and to start restoring democratic governance, the rule of law, and social justice in my country.

Euronews: On Wednesday, September 12, the European Parliament will have a vote on the state of Hungarian democracy. That vote could activate Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. What is your feeling about the vote and, more broadly, about the respect (or lack of respect) for the European values and the rule of law by the current Hungarian government.

Tibor Szanyi: I believe Judith Sargentini’s draft report offers members of the European Parliament a detailed and balanced picture of the dire political and social situation in Hungary, as a result of the Fidesz government’s eight years in office.

Csaba MOLNÁR

Member of Demokratikus Koalíció / Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament

Euronews: There are voices calling for the exclusion of FIDESZ from the European People’s Party for an alleged evolution of Hungary towards authoritarianism. Recently, such a request was made by Viviane Reding, former Vice-President of the European Commission and EPP member. Could you please give and explain your opinion on this issue?

Csaba MOLNÁR: It has been evident for a while that - beside the fact that Fidesz gravely violates the fundamental values of the European Union - it is one of the most corrupt parties in Europe. If the European People's Party - that comprises national parties of Christian democratic, conservative and liberal-conservative orientation - stands for a strong Europe that is based on core European values, I believe that the EPP should have launched the exclusion of Fidesz from its community a long time ago. I do hope that the European People's Party will review its relation with Fidesz.

Euronews: On Wednesday, September 12, the European Parliament will have a vote on the state of Hungarian democracy. That vote could activate Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. What is your feeling about the vote and, more broadly, about the respect (or lack of respect) for the European values and the rule of law by the current Hungarian government.

Csaba MOLNÁR: First of all, I would like to underline the fact that the Article 7 procedure would be launched against the government of Viktor Orbán and not against Hungary. The Democratic Coalition, as a Hungarian opposition party, of which I am a member, refuses to accept any statement that would confuse the country with its government. My position is that if the Article 7 procedure is launched, it will be launched for Hungary, in the interest and the defence of the Hungarian people and against the government of Orbán. Regarding the fact that the report of Ms. Sargentini defends the fundamental values of the European Union, which the Hungarian population embraced, with an overwhelming majority, at the time of the referendum on joining the European Union, the members of the European Parliament delegated by the Democratic Coalition will vote in favour of the report. The report clearly states that the Fidesz has been seriously and systematically undermining the rule of law and democratic traditions since 2010. The reason why we will vote in favour of the report is that it sends a clear message to the Hungarian government that the majority of the European Parliament refuses this type of politics.

Péter NIEDERMÜLLER

Member of Demokratikus Koalíció / Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament

Euronews: There are voices calling for the exclusion of FIDESZ from the European People’s Party for an alleged evolution of Hungary towards authoritarianism. Recently, such a request was made by Viviane Reding, former Vice-President of the European Commission and EPP member. Could you please give and explain your opinion on this issue?

Péter NIEDERMÜLLER: As a member of European Parliament’s Socialists & Democrats group, I feel that I am not closely concerned with the internal debates of the EPP. However, I do believe that the policies of Fidesz are highly contrary to what we can call European Christian democracy.

It is a matter for the EPP to decide if they appeal to the voices of the far-right and let their own values be jeopardized by the likes of Orbán.

Euronews: On Wednesday, September 12, the European Parliament will have a vote on the state of Hungarian democracy. That vote could activate Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. What is your feeling about the vote and, more broadly, about the respect (or lack of respect) for the European values and the rule of law by the current Hungarian government.

Péter NIEDERMÜLLER: I cannot foresee the future, but it is likely that we will have the required two-thirds majority of the votes cast. Since 2010, Orbán and his party have systematically breached the rule of law both at the national and international level. He continuously goes against core European values, such as freedom and openness. Hence, even moderate members of the EPP are said to be having enough of his destructive politics and are willing to vote in favour of triggering Article 7.

