‘Invaders not refugees’: UK migrant memorial defaced again

A memorial to dead migrants and refugees in the city of Liverpool, northern England, has been covered by graffiti labelling them “invaders”.

The List displays the names of 34,361 people who have died within or on the borders of Europe since 1993.

The installation, designed by Istanbul-based artist Banu Cennetoğlu, was previously torn down twice this summer, and the latest attack sees it covered in the words: “INVADERS NOT REFUGEES!”

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said those responsible for defacing the memorial “have had their brains invaded by hatred.”

Anderson said a new memorial would be erected and called for volunteers to help protect it.

The tweet, which was liked by more than 3,000 people, sparked debate, with some praising Anderson's condemnation of the vandals and others calling for the memorial to be taken down.

The 280-metre installation was erected as part of the Biennial art festival running until October.

Festival organisers and the artist issued a joint statement last month in which they said The List had been “repeatedly damaged, removed and targeted since it was installed.”

They noted that the artwork had not been vandalised when displayed in other European cities, including Berlin, Istanbul, Basel and Athens.