Stabbed Brazilian presidential candidate remains in a 'serious but stable' condition

Supporters of Brazil’s leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro have been holding vigils outside the hospital where he’s recovering from stab wounds.

The far-right candidate has received a surge in support following the attack at a rally on Friday.

Bolsonaro, who’s said to be in a serious but stable condition, took to Twitter to thank supporters.

"From the bottom of my heart, I give thanks to God, my wife and children, who are on my side, to the doctors who take care of me and who are essential for me to continue with you here on Earth and to everyone for their support and prayers!"

The attack has thrown the already unpredictable election into chaos.

The attacker was arrested immediately and identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, 40. He's said to be a member of the left-leaning PSOL party.

He said he’d been ordered by God to carry out the attack.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, immediately underwent surgery for multiple wounds to his stomach and is in intensive care in a Sao Paulo hospital.

But his temporary incapacity is expected to boost rather than harm his chances.

"A message to these bandits: they've just elected the new president, and that will be right from the first round," said Bolsonaro's son and fellow politician Flavio.

Last week Bolsonaro was catapulted to leading candidate in the October 7 first round, when jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from standing by the country's electoral court.

"All of a sudden he's been transformed into almost as big a victim as Lula," said Mauricio Santoro, a political scientist at Rio de Janeiro's UFRJ university.