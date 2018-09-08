Greek police have fired tear gas at demonstrators in the northern city of Thessaloniki where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was scheduled to deliver a speech on Saturday.
Greek police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Thessaloniki
Protesters holding Greek flags threw rocks and objects against riot police who responded with tear gas.
A video taken by Euronews' correspondent Akis Tatsis shows protesters running away from police as they fire tear gas into the crowd.
Demonstrators were protesting against the agreement reached by Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to resolve a dispute over the latter country's name.
Separate demonstrations, underway in Thessaloniki, planned to coincide with the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, where Tsipras is expected to announce handouts and tax cuts.
Earlier today, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Macedonians to embrace a deal with Greece over the country's name at a referendum later this month, in order to secure membership of NATO and the European Union.