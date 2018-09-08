The Iraqi city of Basra is in a state of high tension following five days of street protests that have left at least 13 people dead.
Basra in state of alert
Three Katyusha rockets were fired at the airport on Saturday. On Friday the Iranian consulate was torched and a number of oilfield workers were taken hostage.
Protests have been simmering for months over perceived government misrule but have intensified over the last week.
The demonstrators say corruption has allowed the city’s infrastructure to collapse, leaving no power or safe drinking water in the heat of summer. Many blame Iranian influence for the problems.