Far-right demonstrations continue in eastern Germany

Far-right demonstrators have held another night of anti-immigration protests in the German city of Chemnitz - following the fatal stabbing of a man for which two migrants have been arrested.

On Friday around two thousand people took to the streets - under the slogan "security for Chemnitz"

"We do not have a problem with foreigners if they integrate,” said one demonstrator. “So long as they work or want to work and are not imposing their culture on us. These are the basics. And many people are afraid because the security situation is getting worse and worse."

They were met by around 500 counter-protesters from across Germany.

"I think that the events in Chemnitz show that our democracy is in danger, said this counter-demonstrator. “And that people from the centre now need to show that it cannot go on like this."

Meanwhile Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, has cast doubts on the authenticity of videos apparently showing right-wing extremists harassing non-Germans during earlier demonstrations.

His comments have been condemned by the SPD's parliamentary leader Andrea Nahles

"Instead of speculating publicly, Mr. Maassen should present evidence,” she said. “It’s his duty to expose enemies of the constitution. His statements have the opposite effect if he does not prove them immediately."

The spy chief’s comments appear to undermine Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had said images of demonstrators in the eastern city “very clearly” showed hate.