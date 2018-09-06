Twitter announced Thursday that it had permanently suspended the accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his far-right media company Infowars.
Twitter 'permanently' bans conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and website InfoWars
Twitter 'permanently' bans conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and website InfoWars
"Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope," the company tweeted on Thursday. "We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts' past violations."
This latest ban comes only a few weeks after Jones was similarly kicked off Facebook and YouTube. Apple also removed Jones and Infowars' podcasts from their platform.
Twitter said that it typically does not comment on enforcement actions, such as bans and suspensions, but they decided to comment on Jones' case because "we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case."
The social media company said they would continue to monitor reports of abuse from other accounts associated with Alex Jones and InfoWars.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.