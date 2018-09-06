Romania’s justice minister has nominated a new anti-corruption chief — months after controversially sacking the last person in the post.
Romania nominates new anti-corruption chief
Now Reading:
Romania nominates new anti-corruption chief
Tudorel Toader today put forward Adina Florea to head up the country’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).
Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, will have the final say on whether to appoint Florea, a prosecutor from Constanta.
Toader criticised and recommended the sacking of Romania’s last anti-corruption boss, Laura Kovesi.
Kovesi had been praised for fighting graft in what is considered one of the EU’s most corrupt countries.
But Toader called for her resignation and claimed she had exceeded her authority.