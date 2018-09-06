Korean leaders schedule third summit, envoy says

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the North Korean capital later this month to discuss ways to "denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," Moon's special envoy to Pyongyang said Thursday.

At a news conference aired on South Korean TV and reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the envoy, Chung Eui-yong, said the meeting — the third between the two leaders — would be Sept. 18 to 20 in Pyongyang.

"High-level negotiations" to work out the details will begin next week, Chung, the head of South Korea's National Security Office, said a day after he returned from leading a delegation to the North.

Kim and Moon previously met in the border village of Panmunjom on May 26 and on April 27, when they signed a historic declaration pledging a common goal of "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

Chung said Kim reaffirmed again this week his commitment to denuclearization and promised to work with the United States to that end, Yonhap reported.

The Korean Central News Agency, Pyongyang's official news service, reported that Kim reassured the delegation that he remains eager to "completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean Peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat," according to Yonhap.