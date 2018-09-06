London's Royal Albert Hall, which has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics and sport, is getting a Hollywood-style Walk of Fame
Celebs enter London's Royal Albert Hall 'Hall of Fame'
Paying tribute to "key players" in the building's history since it opened in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall Stars honour 11 people and institutions with engraved stones, each decorated with a brass star and laid out around the famed site.
Figures who have appeared at the Royal Albert Hall in more recent decades and are now being celebrated include late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and singers Eric Clapton, Shirley Bassey and Adele.