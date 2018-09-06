Prosecutors have put Autostrade executives under investigation over the deadly Genoa bridge collapse, say local media reports.
Prosecutors put Autostrade chiefs under investigation over Genoa bridge collapse
Now Reading:
Prosecutors put Autostrade chiefs under investigation over Genoa bridge collapse
The death toll from the disaster, which happened on August 14, reached 43 people.
Now prosecutors in Genoa have registered 20 people from Autostrade and Spea Engineering as suspects in the case.
Autostrade was responsible for maintaining the bridge at the time of its collapse, according to Italy’s transport minister.