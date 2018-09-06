BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Around 10,000 turn out in Hamburg for anti-fascist rally

Now Reading:

Around 10,000 turn out in Hamburg for anti-fascist rally

Around 10,000 turn out in Hamburg for anti-fascist rally
Text size Aa Aa

An estimated ten thousand people turned out in Hamburg for an anti-fascist rally last night.

The gathering was to counter a Far Right demonstration in the city - which was overwhelmingly outnumbered.

One anti-fascist protester, Dr. Martin Buchwald said: "Fascism is getting a grip on this country and the civil society needs to act now to prove that we are a strong democracy"

Members of the Far-right had turned out in force last Saturday, sometimes clashing with police following the fatal stabbing of a German man blamed on two immigrants.

Since then the so called "the decent majority" had been urged to speak out and become involved in counter-demonstrations.

Journalist name • John Paul Ging

Video editor • John Paul Ging