Around 10,000 turn out in Hamburg for anti-fascist rally

An estimated ten thousand people turned out in Hamburg for an anti-fascist rally last night.
The gathering was to counter a Far Right demonstration in the city - which was overwhelmingly outnumbered.
One anti-fascist protester, Dr. Martin Buchwald said: "Fascism is getting a grip on this country and the civil society needs to act now to prove that we are a strong democracy"
Members of the Far-right had turned out in force last Saturday, sometimes clashing with police following the fatal stabbing of a German man blamed on two immigrants.
Since then the so called "the decent majority" had been urged to speak out and become involved in counter-demonstrations.