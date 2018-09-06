American film and television star, Burt Reynolds, has died age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner.
BREAKING NEWS
American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82
Now Reading:
American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
"Given that Congress decides on impeachment and it is essentially a political act, Congress will respond to the demands of voters — enough of them, anyway — and leave Trump in the Oval Office."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of "Bannon: Always the Rebel."
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
"Given that Congress decides on impeachment and it is essentially a political act, Congress will respond to the demands of voters — enough of them, anyway — and leave Trump in the Oval Office."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of "Bannon: Always the Rebel."
American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82
American film and television star, Burt Reynolds, has died age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner.
Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights". He was also in commercial favourites such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and the hit TV show "Evening Shade".