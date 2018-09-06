BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

BREAKING NEWS

American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82

Now Reading:

American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82

American actor Burt Reynolds dies, aged 82
Text size Aa Aa

American film and television star, Burt Reynolds, has died age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner.

Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights". He was also in commercial favourites such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and the hit TV show "Evening Shade".

More about