In a new feature on Raw Politics, Euronews' roving reporters find out a little about the people you can often bump into in Brussels' political quarter. This week: Supergirl.
What's Supergirl doing in Brussels?
Now Reading:
What's Supergirl doing in Brussels?
Presented by Tesa Arcilla from the Agora studio of the European Parliament in Brussels, Raw Politics is designed to fulfil Euronews' promise to provide "All Voices, All Views, All Welcome". It poses hard-hitting questions on the issues that define and divide Europe through impactful interviews, passionate debates and expertise from our correspondents. Guests will come from all over the political spectrum.