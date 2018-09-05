The procession of the Machine of Santa Rosa returns to Viterbo
The procession of the Macchina di Santa Rosa returns to the Italian city of Viterbo for the fourth time.
It's a unique event shows brings together an ornately decorated, well-lit tower that's topped with the patron saint of the city and is then carried all over town by a hundred men called "facchini," along a difficult path of more than one kilometre.
Dressed in white and red, with a pirate handkerchief on their head, the porters receive a blessing from the bishop because they are demonstrating a moment of great danger. It's a test of strength and faith towards the patron saint of the city, who died in 1251 at eighteen.