In One Word: who does Nigel Farage think is "Failed", who's "Fun" and who's "Dangerous"?

Nigel Farage, the Brexit-advocate par excellence tells Euronews' Tesa Arcilla in one word what he thinks of leading European political personalities.
Who does he think is dangerous? Failed? Failing? Fun? And who does he admire for being clever?
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
"Given that Congress decides on impeachment and it is essentially a political act, Congress will respond to the demands of voters — enough of them, anyway — and leave Trump in the Oval Office."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of "Bannon: Always the Rebel."
"In Ukraine, strengthening military capacity and heavily investing in defence is necessary, but should not be seen as the only priority."Radu Magdin International Analyst, Consultant & Trainer
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
"Given that Congress decides on impeachment and it is essentially a political act, Congress will respond to the demands of voters — enough of them, anyway — and leave Trump in the Oval Office."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of "Bannon: Always the Rebel."
"In Ukraine, strengthening military capacity and heavily investing in defence is necessary, but should not be seen as the only priority."Radu Magdin International Analyst, Consultant & Trainer
In One Word: who does Nigel Farage think is "Failed", who's "Fun" and who's "Dangerous"?
Nigel Farage, the Brexit-advocate par excellence tells Euronews' Tesa Arcilla in one word what he thinks of leading European political personalities.
Who does he think is dangerous? Failed? Failing? Fun? And who does he admire for being clever?
Presented by Tesa Arcilla from the Agora studio of the European Parliament in Brussels, Raw Politics is designed to fulfil Euronews' promise to provide "All Voices, All Views, All Welcome". It poses hard-hitting questions on the issues that define and divide Europe through impactful interviews, passionate debates and expertise from our correspondents. Guests will come from all over the political spectrum.