BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics

In One Word: who does Nigel Farage think is "Failed", who's "Fun" and who's "Dangerous"?

Now Reading:

In One Word: who does Nigel Farage think is "Failed", who's "Fun" and who's "Dangerous"?

In One Word: who does Nigel Farage think is "Failed", who's "Fun" and who's "Dangerous"?
Text size Aa Aa

Nigel Farage, the Brexit-advocate par excellence tells Euronews' Tesa Arcilla in one word what he thinks of leading European political personalities.

Who does he think is dangerous? Failed? Failing? Fun? And who does he admire for being clever?

Presented by Tesa Arcilla from the Agora studio of the European Parliament in Brussels, Raw Politics is designed to fulfil Euronews' promise to provide "All Voices, All Views, All Welcome". It poses hard-hitting questions on the issues that define and divide Europe through impactful interviews, passionate debates and expertise from our correspondents. Guests will come from all over the political spectrum.

More about