Right-wing strategist and erstwhile chief Trump advisor Steve Bannon continues to do what he does so well: divide opinion.
Bannon: to ban or not to ban?
Usually it is his views that do the dividing. But Bannon-based polemic is many-layered. Over the last week the point of contention has been whether or not he should be given an elevated platform to air his views.
The New Yorker magazine has judged that, in the face of opposition to his presence, Bannon should not be given a headline gig at its annual festival. However The Economist, despite similar opposition, has judged that he should remain a guest at its own event later this month.