Ballerina tutu emerges as dazzling art from Dead Sea
A ballerina's tutu, submerged in the Dead Sea and "frozen" by accumulated layers of salt into a 200 kg (440 lb) crystal-like sculpture, will soon go on international display, part of a unique artistic project at the lowest point on the planet.
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau, 49, has used the high salinity that makes aquatic life in the Dead Sea impossible to create a collection of "frozen" sculptures that seem to come out of a fairytale.
They include a dress resembling a ballet dancer's costume and shoes as well as musical instruments.