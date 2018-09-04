More complex robotic surgery could soon become available to more patients, following the launch of a new portable surgical robot system.
Robotic surgery advances set to help more patients
The Versius robot is the latest development in high tech devices designed for the operating theatre.
It bio-mimicks the human arm and is controlled by a surgeon at a console.
Standard surgery can be invasive for the patient. This robot can go through natural orifices, perform surgery from the inside and leave no scar at all.
The robotic system will be used in hospitals in the UK and continental Europe in the next year, with CMR Surgical planning wider international expansion shortly afterwards.