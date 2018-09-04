Two jet-flier pilots set new records at Bournemouth Beach on the south coast of England, pushing the boundaries of what their technology can achieve.
Records fly at Bournemouth jetsuit spectacle
Angelo Grubisic broke the jet suit speed record after flying at a speed of 74 km/h and Richard Browning flew the longest distance of 1.4km.
Grubisic took a very public splash in front of thousands who had gathered to watch the pilots. He said his company, Gravity Industries, of which he is Director of Flight Training, is pushing the boundaries of what their technology can achieve.