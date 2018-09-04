Chaos reigned at the US Senate on Tuesday as confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got underway.
Kavanaugh hearing opens in chaos
Protesters interrupted the proceedings from the beginning, shouting "This is a travesty of justice," "Our democracy is broken" and "Vote no on Kavanaugh." They were removed one by one by security personnel.
Democrats are set to fight tooth and nail to keep Kavanaugh off the bench. They are concerned his confirmation would tip the balance of the Court firmly to the right.
They also say Republicans have blocked access to documents regarding Kavanaugh's work at the White House under George W. Bush.
But Republicans say the other party is trying to delay the process for political reasons.
Of particular concern to many - including protesters who came dressed as characters from the distopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' - is the fact Kavanaugh's appointment could endanger Roe v Wade - the Supreme Court ruling giving women access to abortion.
Kavanaugh's opponents say he would also undermine environmental protections and immigrant rights.