The Venice Film Festival boasted its fair share of glamour on Monday evening as the stars from director Julian Schnabel's latest effort graced the red carpet.
Biopic looks at Van Gogh's creative process
Willem Dafoe looks uncannily like a Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait, as he plays the artist in the biopic "At Eternity's Gate"
The film aims to be a sensitive portrayal of the artist with Schnabel focusing on Van Gogh's creative process.
"Vincent Van Gogh wrote a lot of this text and so these things come directly out of his letters and so I would say he was absolutely lucid," Schnabel told reporters.
Although he suffers blackouts and bouts of anger, Defoe's Van Gogh does not come across as mad, but as someone suffering mental torment.
"At Eternity's Gate" is one of 21 films competing for the Golden Lion that will be awarded on September 8.