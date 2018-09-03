Britain's former foreign minister has once again laid into Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.
Boris Johnson attacks Theresa May again over her Brexit plans
In his Sunday newspaper column Boris Johnson said it spelt "disaster for Britain".
"We will remain in the EU taxi; but this time locked in the boot, with absolutely no say on the destination," he wrote.
Many MPs who make up the pro Brexit wing of the governing Conservative Party would like him to succeed May - and for many months there's been speculation that he might launch a leadership bid.
Johnson resigned in July in protest at the prime minister's newly revised plan for dealing with Brexit.
In less than two months Britain and the EU hope to have agreed a deal on how to part and end their 40 year old union.
But May is struggling to sell what she calls her business-friendly Brexit to her own party and her country, both of which remain as divided as ever on Europe.