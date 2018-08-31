BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Two injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway, Dutch police shoot suspect

Now Reading:

Two injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway, Dutch police shoot suspect

Two injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway, Dutch police shoot suspect
@ Copyright :
@yungcontent
Text size Aa Aa

Police in Amsterdam have shot and wounded a suspect following a stabbing at the Dutch capital’s central railway station.

Police tweeted on Friday that two people were injured in the stabbing and had been transferred to hospital along with the wounded suspect.

They said a tunnel under the station had been closed following the incident, but the station remains open.

A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but police said investigations into the incident were underway.

Local television station AT5 reported the incident followed an argument.

More about