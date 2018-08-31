Police in Amsterdam have shot and wounded a suspect following a stabbing at the Dutch capital’s central railway station.
Two injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway, Dutch police shoot suspect
Now Reading:
Two injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway, Dutch police shoot suspect
@ Copyright :@yungcontent
Police tweeted on Friday that two people were injured in the stabbing and had been transferred to hospital along with the wounded suspect.
They said a tunnel under the station had been closed following the incident, but the station remains open.
A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but police said investigations into the incident were underway.
Local television station AT5 reported the incident followed an argument.