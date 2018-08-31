Live: Macron's French 'Gauls', Chemnitz protests, Gerard Depardieu

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Macron: The French president has angered opponents by accusing French "Gauls" of being resistant to change. On a visit to Copenhagen, Macron said his attempts to remodel labour laws were impeded because the French were not as open to reform as "Lutheran" Danes.
Chemnitz: Germany is investigating who leaked an arrest warrant for an Iraqi suspect in a stabbing case to far-right groups, a case that triggered violent protests.
Gerard Depardieu: French actor Gerard Depardieu is being investigated over accusations of rape and sexual assault by a Paris prosecutor, according to a judicial source. The 69-year-old French actor denies any wrongdoing.
