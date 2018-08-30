Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe collapses in Iran's Evin prison

British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had a traumatic return to Iran's Evin prison. She collapsed during a panic attack yesterday in her cell and was taken to the prison's medical centre. It was her second panic attack this week, said her husband Richard Ratcliffe.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to prison on Sunday after her first three-day release since she was imprisoned in 2016. She was convicted on charges of espionage, which she denies.

From Friday to Sunday, she spent time with her family in Iran, including her four-year-old daughter Gabriella. Gabriella's passport was taken when her mother was arrested, and she has remained in Iran with family ever since. Both Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband had hoped and expected the furlough to be extended.

"I was surprised it happened, I was elated on Friday," said Richard Ratcliffe last week. "I was on all sorts of media talking about how hopeful we were. It's very unusual for it to only be three days- every other prisoner I heard of, it's always extended."