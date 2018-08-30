International Space Station springs a leak

A leak was detected aboard the International Space Station Wednesday night, but NASA said it was "minute" and posed no threat to the astronauts now aboard the station. "The crew is in no dangerand is actively working troubleshooting procedures," the space agency said in a tweet.

The leak was detected around 7 p.m. EDT by flight controllers in Houston and Moscow. The controllers chose not to wake the astronauts, who were asleep at the time. This morning the astronauts gathered in the station's Russian segment, which is believed to be the source of the leak.