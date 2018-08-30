BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Controversy as only one woman director included in Venice Film Festival

Now Reading:

Controversy as only one woman director included in Venice Film Festival

Controversy as only one woman director included in Venice Film Festival
Text size Aa Aa

Only one film from twenty having a female director at this year's Venice Film Festival has brought strong criticism from inside and outisde the industry.

Alessia Sonaglioni, the group's director, has said that she was shocked by this and the festival director's comments.

Journalist name • John Paul Ging

Video editor • John Paul Ging