Over 1,000 gather at right-wing rally in eastern Germany's Chemnitz

Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters chanting "Resistance!" demonstrated in the German city of Chemnitz on Thursday evening after a series of violent confrontations that followed the killing of a German man by two immigrants.

Police in the eastern state of Saxony have brought in reinforcements from across Germany after clashes at two days of protests which followed the arrest of a Syrian and an Iraqi over Sunday's fatal stabbing of the man, named only as "Daniel H".

Far right protesters sang the national anthem outside the Chemnitz football stadium on Thursday while one group held up a banner proclaiming "We are standing up for our children" as speakers with megaphones addressed the crowd.

In a hall within the stadium, Saxony's premier Michael Kretschmer called for a minute's silence to remember the victim of the killing.

"We will see to it that this crime is cleared up," he told a meeting of concerned citizens attended by several hundred.

Earlier, he had promised to make sure "those who ran through the city with Hitler salutes are also convicted."

The AfD and PEGIDA, which is under observation by intelligence agencies, say they will march again in Chemnitz on Saturday to "mourn Daniel H. and the others killed by Germany's forced multiculturalisation."

Thousands of people took part in two days of protests against asylum-seekers in Chemnitz earlier this week after police arrested a Syrian man and an Iraqi man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a German man on Sunday.

In Wismar, another eastern town, police called for witnesses to come forward over an attack late on Wednesday on a 20-year-old migrant who was beaten with an iron chain by three assailants.

The Chemnitz stabbing has raised concerns of possible links between police and the far right in Saxony after prosecutors in the northern city of Bremen opened an investigation into a lawmaker, a former police officer, who is accused of leaking information of the arrest warrant against the Iraqi suspect.

