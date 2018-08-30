Britain's Prime Minister touts for trade in Nigeria

The UK will increase its military support to Nigeria to help protect its citizens and British workers from the "menace" of groups like Boko Haram. The agreement was announced as Britain's Prime Minister continued her visit to Africa. But the main aim of the trip is to push trade ties.

After the British Prime Minister met with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Theresa May says, "We have long-standing links with Nigeria, long-standing close commercial ties with Nigeria. There are British companies that have been here in Nigeria for many, many years. We want to enhance those trading links. I think there are real opportunities for us to do so as we are leaving the European Union."

Together with France, the UK will assist Nigeria and Niger to strengthen border cooperation to stop trafficking of migrants.