A large meteor was spotted shining across the skies in Perth, Australia.
Watch: Meteor streaks across sky in Perth
The natural phenomenon occurred on Tuesday, with Perth Observatory stating that it had received multiple reports of sightings of the meteor.
A meteor is a rock that enters Earth's atmosphere and becomes burnt or vapourised, which creates the characteristic bright streak in the sky.
In most cases, a meteor fails to make it to the ground, having been incinerated upon entry through the atmosphere.