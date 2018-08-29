BREAKING NEWS

Australia

Watch: Meteor streaks across sky in Perth

Watch: Meteor streaks across sky in Perth
A large meteor was spotted shining across the skies in Perth, Australia.

The natural phenomenon occurred on Tuesday, with Perth Observatory stating that it had received multiple reports of sightings of the meteor.

A meteor is a rock that enters Earth's atmosphere and becomes burnt or vapourised, which creates the characteristic bright streak in the sky.

In most cases, a meteor fails to make it to the ground, having been incinerated upon entry through the atmosphere.