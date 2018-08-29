Macron accepts he is the main opponent of right-wing Europe

The French President has declared himself the main opponent of the hard-right anti-immigration parties in Europe.

His announcement comes in response to criticism from Hungary and Italy who have said that they'll work together towards the EU elections in 2019 against what they see as a pro-migration group of countries led by the Emmanuel Macron.

"It's clear that a strong opposition is developing between nationalists and progressives and I will yield nothing to nationalists and those who advocate hate speech," Macron told reporters. "If they want to see me as their main opponent, they're right."

Italy's Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met for talks on Tuesday in Milan. They have vowed to work together to follow a new hardline approach to migrants seeking to settle in the European Union.