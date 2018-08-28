Onlookers caught a glimpse of a waterspout on Lake Zurich, Switzerland.
Watch: Onlookers catch glimpse of waterspout in Zurich
Although the weather on the lake remained at 23°C, air temperature measured only 9°C, which led to the creation of the vortex over the water.
Waterspouts differ from their on-land counterparts, tornados, by commonly being much weaker in strength.
However, the natural phenomenon can cause damage if it passes by docked boats.