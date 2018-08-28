All parties in the Yemen conflict have committed war crimes. That’s according to a damning new report by U.N. experts.
UN alleges war crimes in Yemen
UN alleges war crimes in Yemen
They point to attacks on residential areas in which thousands have died and say more could have done more to minimize civilian casualties.
The 41-page report says civilians, including women and children, have been hit by shelling and snipers from the Houthis and other parties while in their homes, fetching water at local wells, or on their way to purchase food or seek medical attention.
The experts are also demanding justice for women and children that were abused.
The warring parties are also accused of arbitrary detentions, torture, enforced disappearances and recruiting children. The experts will present their report to the UN Human Rights Council next month.