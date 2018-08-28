Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: US-Mexico trade deal; Germany protest; and China child policy
Trade deal:The US and Mexico have called on Canada to return to the negotiating table after the two countries agreed new terms on a trade deal.
Stabbing protest:Demonstrations continued in Germany on Monday after an Iraqi and a Syrian were arrested over a fatal stabbing.
China child limit:China, the world's most populous nation, appears to be setting the stage to end its decades-long policy of determining the number of children couples can have.
