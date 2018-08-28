Gun control school fashion show
Gun control activists staged a back-to-school fashion show today in Boston featuring bulletproof vests, helmets and other safety gear.
The fashion show took place at Boston City Hall Plaza and was meant to call for stricter gun laws.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver — the parents of one of the victims in February's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida — were among those attending.
A banner with the image of the Olivers' son, Joaquin, hung over the catwalk.
The show featured models representing students from elementary school to college, carrying shields and wearing helmets and bulletproof vests.