Watch: Battling the bogs at World Bog Snorkeling Championships

Competitors braved the wet Welsh weather at the annual World Bog Snorkeling Championships.

Participants took to the Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, and swam 55 metres, which measured two lengths of the bog.

The downpourings of rain added difficulty to the challenge, with participants prohibited from using traditional swimming strokes when competing.

A competitor at the World Bog Snorkeling Championships on August 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The event, sparked long ago from a conversation about possible charity events in a pub, is in its 33rd edition.

Neil Rutter from Swindon defended his title in the men's category, swimming two lengths of the bog in one minute 18.82 seconds, while Elinor McCormac took the top spot in the women's category, with a time of one minute 48.46 seconds.

The competition is part of the World Alternative Games and is held in the small town of Llanwrtyd Wells, which has a population of 600 people.