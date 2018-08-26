At least two people were killed and at least 100 were injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in western Iran Kermanshah province early Sunday, said the general directorate of Kermanshah Province, as reported by Iran's government news agency IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).
Strong earthquake hits northwest Iran, killing 2 and wounding 241
The epicenter of the quake was almost 6 miles from the city of Tazehabad and about 19 miles from the city of Javanrud. Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10-kilometres.
Two aftershocks above 3.0 on the Richter scale were also recorded.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah.
The quake was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi state television, which also said there were no injuries recorded.
Last November, a 7.3 magnitude quake struck villages and towns in Kermanshah province, along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 530 people and injuring thousands of others. It was Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.