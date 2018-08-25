Air guitar champion crowned

Air guitar enthusiasts gathered on Friday, August 24, in Oulu in north-western Finland to compete at mastering their imaginary electric guitars, pursuing the title of world champion in their bewildering passion.
This year's title was taken by Japan's Nanami Nagura, who performed under the artist name Seven Seas in the contest's 23rd edition.
She started her performance off dressed up as a modest cleaning lady who then transformed into a heavy metal guitarist as the music started playing.
She was rewarded with a hand-carved guitar called the Flying Finn.