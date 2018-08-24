Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye had her lengthy prison sentence for corruption in office extended by an appeals court Friday.
A corrupt ex-president is jailed for 25 years, fined millions (in S. Korea)
In April, a district court sentenced Park to 24 years in jail and fined her 18 billion won ($16.8 million) over bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges.
That ruling came a year after she was removed from office following months of street rallies over the corruption scandal that also led to the arrests of dozens of high-profile figures.
The Seoul High Court handed out a 25-year prison sentence Friday after concluding Park took more money in bribes than initially believed. The court increased her fine to 20 billion won ($17.8 million).
The court said both Park and prosecutors have one week to appeal.
Park is the daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea's first female president in late 2012.
Her stunning fall dealt a serious blow to conservatives in South Korea, helping liberal Moon Jae-in score an easy victory in a presidential by-election in May last year.
Park has called herself a victim of political revenge.
In July, Park received an additional eight years in prison for abusing state funds and violating election law in a separate election law. That made the 66-year-old face the prospect of more than three decades behind bars.